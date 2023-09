The City of Chillicothe hired two street maintenance workers and a pay-by-call firefighter in Monday’s executive session.

For the fire department, the council approved hiring Hunter Swift.

For the Street Department,

Mario Midgyett was hired as a Street Worker 1 at $16.12 per hour. He starts September 18th.

Tony Winsor was hired as a Street Worker 1 at $16.12 per hour. He started on Thursday.