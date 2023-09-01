Two Injured In Crash In Winston

A two-vehicle crash on US 69 in Winston late Thursday morning left two Gallatin residents with minor injuries.

State Troopers report the crash occurred about 11:25 am, when 83-year-old Ronald K McNeely of Gallatin was westbound on US 69 and ran into the back of another westbound vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Kyle Stith of Gallatin, who had slowed for traffic. McNeely and his passenger, 80-year-old Gerald McNeely were both taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Stith was not injured.