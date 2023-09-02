Kiwanis Kid’s Day Parade

The annual Chillicothe Kiwanis Club Kids Day Parade is September 16th. The parade will line up starting at 9:00 am on Webster Street, on the north side of the Livingston County Courthouse.

The parade is for children up to 15 years of age. They are invited to dress up in costume, but costumes are not required.

There are four categories for participation. They include:

Individual Girl, Individual Boy, Small Group (up to three children), and Large Group. Motorized vehicles will not be allowed

Line-up will begin at 9:00 am, on-site registration is required and prizes will be awarded to all registered participants. Ice cream will be given out after the parade, for those involved.

The parade route will take the children down Washington Street, from Webster to Clay, east to Locust, and back to Webster Street. The Chillicothe Middle School Marching Band has been asked to participate and the Chillicothe Fire Department and area law enforcement will be there as well.

If you have questions, contact Alice Swartz at 660-247-0848.