Adult Reading History Program

Historic events in the month of September will be featured in a new reading program offered by the Livingston County Library. Kirsten Mouton from the library says they are starting a different kind of Beanstack reading program this month. The sign up through our app at https://livingstoncountylibrary.beanstack.com/

You can learn about the first computer “bug,” uncover the story behind ancient cave paintings in France, read about the Plague of London, and more!

You are invited to dive into 13 short articles about fascinating historical events on each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of September. Log your reading (of these articles) to earn virtual badges throughout the month.