Troopers Investigate Crashes In Caldwell & Dekalb County

A Moberly woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County early Saturday morning. State Troopers report 19-year-old Kaitlyn S Casto was eastbound on US 36 near Cameron, when she drove off the north side of the road, went airborne, and over a creek, striking an embankment. She was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.

A three-vehicle crash on I-35 in Dekalb County Friday afternoon left 1 driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 54-year-old Mark D Holmstrom of Shawnee, KS was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following the crash at about 2:10 pm. According to the report Holstrom was slowed for traffic. The vehicle behind him had slowed, but a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Elisabeth M Poock of Ankeny, IA was unable to slow, striking a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Zachary A Lawrence of Trenton. The Lawrence vehicle struck Halstrom’s.

Poock and Lawrence were not injured.