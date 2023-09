Trenton Firefighters responded to a semi fire near the grain bins on Nichols Street Friday morning. The call came in at about 3:40 am and firefighters arrived to find the tractor fully involved and the trailer moderately involved.

Water and foam were used to put out the fire. The truck, trailer, and the load of soybeans were a total loss. The fire crew was on the scene for about an hour. The cause of the fire is undetermined