Troopers Arrest Two In Caldwell County

Two arrests in Caldwell County on Friday are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

At 4:50 pm, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Cody Watson of Chillicothe for alleged DWI-Agrivated Offender, child endangerment, no valid license, no insurance, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and speeding. Watson was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

At 11:20 pm, Troopers arrested 26-year-old Jordan F Blue of Spring, Texas for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was cited and released to a sober driver.