Chautauqua In The Park Begins Saturday

The 38th annual Chautauqua in the Park is this weekend at Simpson Park. This annual event has a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts and food with several new additions this year. Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says they have well over 100 booth spaces this year with vendors from throughout Missouri and the Midwest.

Attendance is expected to be near 13,000 people from a multi-state area.

Items you can expect to find at Chautauqua include wood crafts, clothing, accessories, jewelry, photography, ceramics/pottery, painting and many other types of fine arts and crafts throughout the festival.

Narr says a unique part of the festival is the Traditional Arts area, showcasing the talents of spinners, weavers, metal artists, and many others who take a craft back to its roots. This area will again have demonstrators and vendors.