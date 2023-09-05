Disturbance and Threat In Police Report

Fifty-nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Labor Day. Some of the calls includes traffic stops, business checks, paper service, well-being checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

4:52 PM Officers received information of narcotics that were located by concerned family members in the 1300 block of Walnut. The narcotics were recovered from the location and the investigation will continue with formal charges to come to the owner of the contraband.

Friday at about 10:35 pm, officers responded to a business at Park Center for a report of a disturbance and threat – possibly involving a firearm. When officers arrived, the suspect had already left the area. Officers spoke to witnesses about the disturbance and later made contact with the juvenile suspect and their parents. The investigation continues. Officers believe no firearm was ever present during the disturbance. The report will be sent to the Juvenile Officer for further review.