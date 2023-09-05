Booked Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three bookings by area law enforcement over the Labor Day Weekend.

33-year-old Timothy Adam Smith of Wayland, KY was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Friday on a warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged terrorist threat. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

59-year-old Chris Karney Ketcham of Chillicothe was arrested Friday afternoon by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged DWI – persistent offender. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,500 cash only

65-year-old Garry Lee Shirley of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to serve a 180 jail sentence after he pled guilty to DWI.