Hunter Education Skills Classes

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering Hunter education classes in the local area, beginning September 25th. Adam Brandsgaard from the Chillicothe MDC office says this program is for kids or adults who want to hunt in Missouri.

Upcoming classes around the area are for the Skills portion of the program, and you will need to complete the knowledge session. Brandsgaard explains.

There is no cost for the skills sessions and registration is open for these upcoming classes:

Carrollton – 09/25 at the Carrollton Fire Dept., 5:30 – 9:30

Bethany – 10/03 at the North Central Career Center, 5:30 – 9:30

Trenton – 10/19 at the Lager Building of the NCMC Barton Campus, 5:00 – 9:00

Chillicothe – 10/19 at the Cornerstone Church Event Center, Chillicothe, 5:30 – 9:30

Register at the MDC Website.