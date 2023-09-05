Four Area Residents Injured In Two Crashes

Two crashes in the area counties left four injured over the holiday weekend.

Saturday at about 1:00 pm in Livingston County, two vehicles collided at LIV 233 and LIV 2308. State Troopers report that 29-year-old Elizabeth Gray of Chillicothe was southbound on LIV 233. 18-year-old Jessie Perez of Chillicothe was eastbound and failed to yield at the intersection, pulling into the path of the Gray vehicle. Both drivers had minor injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Neither driver was wearing a safety belt.

At about 2:40 pm Saturday in Adair County, a two-vehicle crash left two Brookfield residents with minor injuries. State Troopers report 21-year-old Gillian Greenwood of Anabel, MO was southbound on US 63 and ran into the rear of a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Ronald G Wright of Brookfield. Wright and his passenger, 70-year-old Karen R Phillips of Brookfield were both taken to Samaritan Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. All three were wearing safety belts.