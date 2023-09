Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend.

In Daviess County at about 9:55 am Monday, Troopers arrested 30-year-old Brandon J Wagner of Idaho on an out-of-state warrant and no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

In Caldwell County, at about 11:40 am Monday, Troopers arrested 56-year-old Kenneth H Betts of Center, MO on a Caldwell County warrant for no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.