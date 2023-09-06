Bookings At Area Jails

Two recent bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

September 4th, Clinton County officials arrested 42-year-old Andrea Lynn Yerington of Braymer on a probation violation from a 2022 conviction for receiving stolen property. She was taken to the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

September 5th, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 33-year-old Eric Lane Yurisch of Chillicothe for alleged careless and imprudent driving and misuse of 911. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only.