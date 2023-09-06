Additional Charges And Court Appearances

Two people arrested in connection with alleged child abuse that was caught on video were in court Wednesday morning.

25-year-old Sara Elizabeth Eller and 35-year-old Junior Lee Forest Johnson, both of Chillicothe were scheduled for hearings in Livingston County Court. Eller faces three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child – creating a substantial risk. Johnson had been charged with one count of alleged Abuse or neglect of a child. The prosecution has since amended the complaint to include seven counts for incidents alleged to have occurred from March 9th to May 16th of this year.

Johnson made an appearance for a bond hearing. Bond was denied. The case is continued to September 27th. He remains in custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Eller appeared for a bond hearing. No action was taken. The case is continued to October 4th for a preliminary hearing. She remains in custody at the Harrison County Jail with no bond allowed.