Drought conditions for northwest Missouri are unchanged in the past week. The Missouri Drought Monitor released today (Thursday) still shows nearly all of Chariton County and small portions of Carroll and Sullivan Counties with Severe Drought. The remaining local counties are at Moderate Drought level.

Most of the changes in drought levels are in the central and western parts of the state.

The statewide graph shows…

77.88% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, up from 71.88%

53% of the state is at Moderate Drought or above, up from 52.87%.

25.27% of the state is at Severe Drought or above, up from 17.90%.

8.53% of the state of Missouri is listed in Extreme Drought, up from 5.13%.

22.12% of the state has No Drought, down from 28.19%.