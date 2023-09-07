Harvest Season – Machinery On The Roads

The fall harvest season is just around the corner and for some producers it may have already begun. Motorists in rural areas will start to see machinery moving from farm to field as the producers prepare to bring in the crops. Livingston County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Raysha Tate says to be prepared to share the road with some large equipment.

Tate explains delays while following equipment are generally not as bad as they seem.

Larger equipment, including combines, may not be able to get off to the side of the road without the risk of tipping so be patient and understanding of their situation. Use caution when passing and complete your passes quickly and safely. When possible try to make sure the equipment driver sees you before you pass.