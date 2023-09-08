Chillicothe Police Report

Chillicothe Police officers responded to 100 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:

1:43 am, Officers contacted a driver who had been driving on the wrong side of the road and was blocking traffic from leaving. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Trenton was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested, cited, and released.

8:29 am, individuals came to the police department to speak with Officers in the ongoing investigation of threats allegedly made the 500 block of Park Lane. Officers speaking with them…

10:37 am, Officer out in the 1400 block of Broadway Street for a leaving the scene of an accident report. Information indicated the crash occurred in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.