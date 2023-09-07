“Four Seasons in Fabric,” by artist Dave Walker is the featured exhibit at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallary. A 1968 Chillicothe High School graduate and a Trenton native, Walker says he has always felt drawn to the colors, textures, and possibilities of fabric. He began his fiber art journey constructing quilt tops, and in 2009 came up with the idea to use leftover quilting scraps to make landscapes.

Over time, this evolved into works of art he calls Fabricscapes. Walker employs several methods and techniques, holding the works together on a muslin backing.

This unique exhibit will be on display until October 20th, with a reception on October 20th from 5:00 to 7:00. Cultural Corner hours are 10:00 – 4:00 Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 – 4:00 on Saturday.