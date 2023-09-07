John Anthony “Tony” White

John Anthony White, age 52, a resident of Jefferson City, Missouri, former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in San Diego, California. Tony was born the son of John and Nancy (Midgyett) White, on August 21, 1971, in Brookfield, Missouri. He was an associate graduate of Missouri Valley. On July 14, 2012, he was united in marriage to Krista Gatton. She survives of the home.

Tony worked as a welder for Hitachi. He enjoyed football and fishing.

Tony is also survived by four sons, Skyler White (Sarah), of Washington DC, Ju’Wan White (Jessica), of Camp Pendleton, CA, Kaeden Turner, of Kansas City, Missouri and Jai’Shon White of Jefferson City, Missouri; two daughters, ArieAhna Gatton of Long Beach, California and Tamara Garms of Olathe, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Alanah white, Elanor White, Aiden Garms, Avary Garms, Alexis Garms, Kingston LaHue-Quinn, Lyneaol Severn; three brothers, Ricky Allen, David White and Tre Walker; two sisters, Shelia Tiger and Cynthia White; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Christian Quinn, a brother Joey White, sister Tina Hudson,

Grandparents, Jarvis White Sr. and Grace Patten, Thomas and Clara Midgyette, a nephew Addonis White and a niece Misty White.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Meadville Cemetery, Meadville, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Anthony White Memorial Fund (make checks payable to Krista White or Venmo @TonysKrista-2012) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com

