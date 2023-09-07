Lady Hornet Tennis Are Carrollton Tournament Team Champions and Earn Four Doubles Medals

In an exciting and beautiful day at the Carrollton City Park on Wednesday, the CHS girls’ tennis team won 15 matches, which earned them not only some individual hardware but also the team champion title. Chillicothe competed against Lexington, Odessa, Richmond, Trenton, and Carrollton in a 12-slot, double elimination bracket for both doubles and singles. Coach Chambers decided to add this tournament to her schedule this year not just because of its close proximity but also because it gives her team experience with three of the four possible teams in their sectional quarterfinal.

At the tournament, Rylee Washburn and Isabella Garr competed in doubles as well as Bianca Clark and Keeley Shira as a pair. In a best case scenario, both teams played fantastic tennis earning them both spots in the championship match. In the end, Washburn and Garr walked away with the first place gold medal in doubles over all six schools while Clark and Shira earned the second place silver medal in the exact same category. For the second time in only a week, Washburn and Garr dominated their field, barely dropping any games to any team and showcasing their spectacular partnership all day long. Clark and Shira were also clicking on all cylinders as they grow more and more accustomed to their new partnership after gaining tons of confidence from the experiences in Joplin and Platte County.

On the singles bracket for the day, Bryton BeVelle and Micah Crowe each represented Chillicothe well, tying for fifth place together. Both players won several matches, working their way through a difficult bracket and through the consolation games. BeVelle and Crowe’s excellent effort and additional wins helped lock in enough team points to win the first place team plaque at the end of the day with Carrollton and Odessa tying for second in the team category.

Specific results were:

Washburn & Garr — first round bye, beat Carrolton2 8-0, beat Odessa1 8-1, beat Chilli2 8-0, and again beat Chilli2 8-0

Clark & Shira — beat Odessa2 8-4, beat Richmond1 8-1, beat Carrollton1 6-3, lost to Chilli1 0-8, again beat Carrollton1 5-3, and again lost to Chilli1 0-8

BeVelle — first round bye, lost to Odessa2 2-8, beat Lexington1 4-2, beat Carrollton1 4-0, lost to Odessa1 1-4

Crowe — beat Richmond2 8-1, lost to Carrollton1 5-8, beat Lexington2 4-0, beat Trenton2 4-1, lost to Odessa2 1-4