Hamilton Man Has Serious Injuries In Crash

An 84-year-old Hamilton man received serious injuries when he drove into the side of a semi-trailer on US 36 and Business 36 near Hamilton. State Troopers report the crash happened about 8:40 am Wednesday, when 84-year-old Frederick M Ferola of Hamilton was southbound on Business 36 and failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the side of the trailer. Ferola was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He was wearing a safety belt. The truck driver from Nevada was not injured.

