Governor Requests Disaster Declaration

A disaster declaration for portions of Missouri impacted by storms from July 29 – August 14 has been requested by Governor Mike Parson. These storm systems generated tornadoes, straight line winds, heavy rain, and flooding across the state, leading to significant damage to public infrastructure.

Governor Parson said, “For the past several weeks, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working tirelessly and in close coordination with our federal and local partners to document widespread damage as a result of the severe weather that repeatedly struck Missouri late this summer. We are confident that federal assistance will be forthcoming and appreciate all the work that’s already been done by SEMA, local responders, and partner agencies to help our communities recover.”

An estimate of more than $14 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs may be eligible for federal assistance in 32 counties, including Grundy County in the local area.

If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.