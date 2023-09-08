Head-On Collision Injures Two

A two-vehicle crash on Diamond Ridge Drive, south of Polo, left two with minor injuries Thursday afternoon. State Troopers in Caldwell County report the crash occurred at about 2:50 pm, when 25-year-old Elaine J McCallop of Polo was westbound and crossed the center line, striking an eastbound vehicle driven by 66-year-old Robert D Bennett of Polo head-on. McCallop and a five-year-old boy in her car had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. Bennett was not injured

