Simpson & Danner Park Project Updates

A review of ARPA projects for the Chillicothe Parks Department was part of the Park Board meeting. Parks Director Josh Norris says the Pickle Ball Courts at Simpson Park are complete and open.

Norris says they are still working on the bids for the Tennis Courts. For the playground project, demolition could start around the first of the year, with construction in February or March.

Other work at Danner Park includes the Parking lot. The Parks Department is working with the school district and contractors to ensure the projects do not interfere with team play at the parks or other projects taking place.