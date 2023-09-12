Chillicothe Street Closings In September

The Chillicothe Police Chief approved three street closings for the month of September.

This Saturday, September 16th, Webster Street will be closed from Washington to Locust Street, from 9:00 to 10:30 am for the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade. The parade will start at 10:00 and will be from Webster to Washington, to Clay to Locust and back to Webster Streets.

September 23rd is the Quinn Memorial/Fun Run &5K. The closure is from 7:45 am to 10:00 am and includes Trenton Street between JFK and 10th Street, Easton Street between JFK and 10th Street, 10th between Trenton Street and Easton Street, and JFK between Easton Street and Trenton Street.

On September 24th is the St Columban Fall Festival. They have Trenton Street closed from JFK to 10th Street. The closure is from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm