Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Seventy-nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

12:00 PM, Officers made a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and 1st Street for a vehicle failing to properly display registration. The driver was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of a controlled substance, failure to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue, and no seatbelt.

3:49 PM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Maple Street and arrested a subject who had run from Officers earlier in the day when a traffic stop was attempted. The subject was later transferred to jail pending charges. That person had also fled days prior from other local Law Enforcement agencies, charges are pending from those agencies as well.

7:28 PM, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Washington Street and as a result, the driver was arrested for no driver’s license. They were cited and released.

9:38 PM, Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile from the 700 block of Walnut. The juvenile returned home approximately 25 minutes later.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.