Two Linn County arrests are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report.

Sunday, 25-year-old Tyler W Wallace of Brookfield was arrested at about 5:25 pm for alleged driving while revoked and displaying plates from another vehicle. He was processed and released

Monday, 41-year-old Tiffany L Harrison of Moberly was arrested at about 8:30 pm for alleged possession of a controlled substance. She was processed and released.