Hornets Volleyball Defeats Carrollton in Straight Sets

The Hornets went on the road Tuesday night and took down Carrollton 25-18, 25-20, and 25-21. The Hornets are now 4-1 on the season with all four victories coming in straight set wins. Lyla Beetsma was all over the court for the Hornets, recording a team high in three major statistical categories with 9 kills, 18 assists and 24 digs. Ava Leamer finished the match with 7 kills and 17 digs. Other key contributors for Chillicothe included Emerson Staton with 8 kills, Liz Oliver added 6 kills, and Kayanna Cranmer contributed 4 kills, while Carman Woodworth dished out 9 assists and Delanie Keiffer totaled 10 digs.

The Hornets JV team lost 25-23, 17-25 and 8-15, and the C team split games 13-15 and 15-11. Chillicothe will be back in action Thursday night at home against undefeated conference foe Bishop LeBlond.