Guilty Plea and Continuation

Recent court appearances for 40-year-old Nichole Marie Koch of Chillicothe and 49-year-old Benjamin Dale Williams, Jr on related charges had very different outcomes.

Benjamin Dale Williams, Jr had been charged with four counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child and one count of harassment. In the hearing, Williams pled guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The prosecutor agreed to drop the remaining charges in exchange for the plea. The plea agreement includes a recommendation of seven years in prison – suspended, with 5 years of probation. The case is continued to November 9th for sentencing.

Nichole Marie Koch appeared for plea and trial setting. At the request of Koch, the case is continued to October 5th on the charges of alleged four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and resisting or interfering with an arrest.