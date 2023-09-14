Three bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

28-year-old Felicia Pauline Martin of Springfield, MO was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail by Livingston County Deputies on a writ for alleged harassment. She is held without bond.

59-year-old Pamela Lynn Kendle was booked into the Harrison County Jail by Livingston County Deputies to serve a two-day sentence for DWI.

38-year-old Mary Louise Green of Milan was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail by Livingston County Deputies on a probation violation for a charge of tampering with a vehicle. She is held without bond. She will appear in court October 5th.