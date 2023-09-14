Wednesday Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

12:15 am, Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a person in the 800 block of Clay Street who was making threats of self-harm. The person was taken by Emergency Services to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

12:00 pm, Report of a disturbance at a business in the 500 block of N. Washington Street. Officers responded to the scene Subject was trespassed from the location….

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.