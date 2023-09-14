Thursday Evening Meeting For Chillicothe City Council

The Chillicothe City Council will meet this evening. The meeting is normally on Mondays, but due to attending the Missouri Municipal League conference, the meeting was moved this evening.

The Council will meet at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with the payment of salaries and invoices for the city and CMU.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will present an ordinance to accept the lowest bid for the installation of a new 12,000-gallon AV Gas system at the Chillicothe airport, including a QT Pod – self-service system.

Code Officer Gil Gates will present an ordinance for a conditional use permit requested by Edgewood Cemetery Association for a 30×50 equipment storage shed.

There is no executive session planned for this meeting.