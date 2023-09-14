Lady Hornet Netters Earn Six Medals at Cameron Tennis Tournament

On Wednesday, the Chillicothe girls’ tennis team competed in the all-day Cameron Tennis Tournament against seven other teams. Each team was allowed to field two singles players and six doubles players. Each entry faced off in pool play and then bracket play against the similarly ranked opponents from the other schools. For Chillicothe, Bryton BeVelle played #1 Singles while Micah Crowe played #2 Singles. In Doubles, CHS fielded Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr in the #1 Doubles bracket, Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira in the #2 Doubles bracket, and Keonnia Morgan & Sarah George in the #3 Doubles bracket.

In pool play, the lady hornets faced Higginsville, then Savannah, and finally Cameron. At the end of those three matches, each entry went on to play for medals in their specific brackets versus teams in cross-pool play. Chillicothe left the day with six doubles medals including a third big tournament championship for Washburn and Garr who went undefeated on the day! Results were as follows:

#1 Doubles Washburn & Garr — won 1st place in their bracket by beating Higginsville, beating Savannah, beating Cameron, and beating Warrensburg

#2 Doubles Clark & Shira — won 3rd place in their bracket by beating Higginsville, losing to Savannah, beating Cameron, and beating Maryville

#3 Doubles Morgan & George — won 2nd place in their bracket by beating Higginsville, beating Savannah, beating Cameron, and losing to Warrensburg

#1 Singles BeVelle — tied for 5th place in her bracket by losing to Higginsville, losing to Savannah, and beating Cameron

#2 Singles Crowe — tied for 5th place in her bracket by losing to Higginsville, losing to Savannah, and beating Cameron