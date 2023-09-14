Chillicothe Golf Results from 16-Team Richmond Tournament

The Hornets Lady Golfers traveled to Richmond to compete in a large 18 hole tournament on Wednesday. The Hornets finished in the middle of the pack, 8th place among the 16 teams competing. St. Michael won the event with a 4-player team score of 358. Chillicothe finished with a 425, leading the way was Caylee Anderson with a 102, tying for 18th overall among the 76 individual golfers. St. Michael’s Avery Basler was the top medalist scoring a 77.

Chillicothe Hornets individual scores:

t18. Caylee Anderson 102

t24. Gracelynn Barnett 104

t28. Lyla Oesch 108

t41. Presley Rardon 113

62. Ava Lance 127