Highway 13 Resurfacing At Toms Creek Bridge

The resurfacing project on Highway 13 from Hamilton to Kingston continues. Beginning Friday, Sept. 15, the roadway will close to all traffic, including local traffic, north and south of the Tom Creek Bridge. The contractors, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will fully close Route 13 near the bridge in order to complete paving and pour the new approach slab on both ends of the bridge, while also allowing time for the concrete to cure. The closure is expected to remain until early October before reopening to local traffic only.

