MDC Looking For Governor’s Christmas Tree

Do you have a LARGE evergreen that needs to be removed? Would it look gook decorated for Christmas? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is conducting its annual search for a large Christmas tree for use on the governor’s mansion lawn in Jefferson City.

MDC is looking for a tree that is about 30 to 40 feet tall. The preferred species for the tree is eastern red cedar, Norway spruce, or white pine. The best candidates will be fully branched on all sides and easily accessible by large equipment. The right tree may either be near the end of its life or may need to be removed for other reasons.

MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah says “Most of the trees we find were planted decades ago and have outgrown their space at the end of their life. ”

Once the tree is selected, MDC staff will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the trees to the governor’s mansion at no cost to the owners. The donor will receive a thank-you from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 1.

All entries must be submitted by Oct 10.

Full guidelines are available at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/governors-mansion-christmas-tree-search. For more information or questions, contact MDC Communications Specialist Holly Dentner at 573-751-4115, ext. 3110.