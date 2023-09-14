The Livingston County Commissioners will meet in regular session next week. The agendas include discussions on regulations for solar and wind power. Livingston County Commission meets Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Thursday, the commissioners will meet at 10:00 am with members of the Livingston County Planning and Zoning for a public hearing for the solar panel and wind turbine regulations proposed for the county.

Other items on the agenda include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. Livingston County Commission meetings are open to the public.