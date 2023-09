Three new school busses are nearly ready to roll for the Chillicothe R-II School District. Assistant Superintendent Dr Brian Sherrow says they are fortunate to be replacing three busses this year.

Sherrow says two busses are gas-powered and one is diesel.

The new busses will be put into service soon. The bus barn will work to move the radios from the old busses and put them in the new ones. They also need to transfer the licenses. This could take a week or so to complete.