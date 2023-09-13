MDC Asking For Turkey Feathers

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is again asking Missouri turkey hunters to save and share feathers from the wild turkeys they harvest this fall. Hunters who harvest a turkey during the archery season or the fall firearms season are asked to mail feathers to the MDC using a postage-paid envelope from MDC.

The feathers will help MDC scientists improve research models used to monitor turkey population trends and estimate turkey numbers across the state.

MDC instructs turkey hunters to save the 9th and 10th primary wing feathers and 3-5 breast feathers from harvested turkeys after Telechecking.

For a Feather Submission Form and more information from MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/fall-turkey-feather-submission.