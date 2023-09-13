Livingston County Sheriff’s Office

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of incidents and arrests since early September includes a felon with a firearm, theft, and traffic-related offenses.

September 7th, deputies responded to a report of property damage and a man out of control in Wheeling. As a result of the investigation deputies recovered a firearm with the serial number removed. They also arrested 35-year-old Joshua C Caudill of Wheeling for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

September 8th, deputies took a report of theft of a rotating construction laser from a location on LIV 351.

Other Arrests include:

September 1st deputies arrested 70-year-old Robert Henry Mammen of Chillicothe for alleged No Valid License -3rd or subsequent offense. He was processed and released.

September 5th a traffic stop on US 36 at Utica Jct for 82 in a 65, resulted in the arrest of 45-year-old Sergio Sanchez of Overland Park Kansas, for alleged speeding and no valid driver’s license. He was processed and released.

September 9th, an eastbound vehicle on US 36 at Highway CC was seen doing 84 in a 65 zone. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated to 96 mph, but after a mile, the suspect finally stopped. 27-year-old Elijah Rashad Thomas of Alabama, was arrested for the 96 in a 65, posted bond, and was released.

September 10th, a stop for 91 in a 65 on US 36 near LIV 257 resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Kellishandra Constance Mendoza of New Paris, Indiana for excessive speed. She posted bond and was released.

Additional Information:

Sheriff Cox says they recently learned one detainee we have at a treatment facility (on court order) allegedly was in that facility’s recreation yard and climbed a tree in an attempt to escape but fell from the tree and broke a leg.