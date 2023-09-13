Wind & Solar On Planning Commission Agenda

Proposed regulations for wind turbines and solar panels will be considered by the Livingston County Planning Commission when they meet next Tuesday. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says they do not anticipate wind farms in the county, but want to be proactive in their requirements for the future.

Douglas says there would be regulations for solar as well.

The Planning Commission meeting is Tuesday at 6:00 pm at the courthouse. The commission’s findings would be presented to the County Commission on the following Thursday at 10:00 am.