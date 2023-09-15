Members of the Green Hills Region Local Emergency Planning District continue to define the organization and their scope of responsibilities. Livingston County Assistant Emergency Manager Derick Allen says the LEPD covers two counties.

The organization includes representatives of Grundy and Livingston County government and private organizations.

The LEPD members are continuing to refine their bylaws and complete the compliance checklist from the Missouri Emergency Response Commission. They will hold training and tabletop exercises to help to prepare to handle emergencies in the future.