A Salisbury man had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash, Thursday evening in Howard County. State Troopers report 22-year-old William J Kaneer of Salisbury was taken to University Hospital following the crash at about 9:20 pm on Missouri Highway 87. According to the report, Kaneer was southbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck multiple trees and overturned. He was wearing a safety belt.

Like this: Like Loading...