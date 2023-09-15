fbpx
Self Serve AV Gas System Approved, But Over Budget

The new AV Gas system at the Chillicothe will be installed beginning next spring.  The Chillicothe City Council approved the bid from Seaton Construction of $868,582 for the project.  Airport Director Toby Calivier told the council this was about $150,000 above the engineer’s estimate.  He says they will work to offset some of the costs.  They will handle some of the surface and site prep, saving about $8,500.

City Administrator Roze Frampton says as the project is over the budget, they are adjusting the financing.  That financing includes a 90/10 split with MoDOT, with the city paying the 10%.

The project over-budget will push the airport’s AWOS relocation back a year, likely taking place in 2025/26.

Work on the project is expected to begin in the spring and should be completed in early summer.

