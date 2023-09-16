Budget Adjustments On Chillicothe R-II School Board Agenda

Amending the budget and a construction update for CES are on the Chillicothe R-II School Board agenda for Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at the District Office.
Under old business is the update of the budget due to salary adjustments and tax amounts
Under new Business:
The board will consider the 2024/25 tuition rates.
There will be consideration for policy updates
Real estate bids will be presented
There will be discussion on surplus property
The board will consider accepting grant funding
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.