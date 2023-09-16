Five FARM Bridge Replacements Complete

Five bridges in Northwest Missouri have been replaced under the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge program, two are in the local area. The bridges include:
- Chariton County Route D over Clark Branch.
- Gentry County Route T over Brushy Creek.
- Harrison County Route D over Ames Creek.
- Sullivan County Route C over Yellow Creek.
- Worth County Route A over Branch.
The FARM Bridge Program has replaced deﬁcient bridges on low-volume routes that are:
- Weight-restricted
- In poor condition
- On timber pile
- One-lane but carry two-way traffic