fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

MoDOT Roadwork For the Week of September 18th

The MoDOT roadwork plans for the week of September 18th include pothole patching around the region.  In the local counties the work includes:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through November. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route O – Sidewalk/ADA improvements between Route 5 and Alonzo Avenue through late September.

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield, through October.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early October.

  • Aug. 21 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road.
    • Traffic Impacts: Roadway will be narrowed to one-lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.
  • Through early November: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road.
    • Traffic Impacts: Roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N and B.
%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: