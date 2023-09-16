Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Just over 100 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:

11:18 am, Officers made a traffic stop near Jackson and Paul Streets. During the stop, they found an individual had a municipal traffic warrant from Trenton. The person was arrested, processed, and posted bond.

4:42 pm, Officers took a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Washington Street. A driver was cited for improper lane change.

10:53 pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop near Hwy 65 and Hwy 36 and arrested the driver for DWI. They were cited and released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.