Library Hosting – Author Talk

An author talk will be hosted by the Livingston County Library, September 28th at 6:00 pm. The Library’s local Writers’ Circle welcomes mystery/suspense author J.J. Clarke for a special program about her seven-year adventure with Indie Publishing.

Clarke, is locally known as Julie Johnson. She was born in Chillicothe and grew up on the tales of Mark Twain and the magic of Walt Disney. The program will provide vetted resources to help guide your own personal writer’s journey.

The Writers’ Circle usually meets the last Thursday of each month to discuss, share, and support one another. This event is open to everyone.